Coker's Ambler named NABC 2nd Team All-District

From the National Association of Basketball Coaches

KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Monday the NABC Division II All-District teams and coaches, recognizing the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division.

Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America. The 88 student-athletes, from eight districts, are now eligible for the State Farm® Coaches' Division II All-America teams, selected by the NABC.

First Team

Kendrick Easley, Mt. Olive

Ben Madgen, Augusta State

Kyle Moore, Tusculum

Jonathan Whitson, Brevard

Chris Woods, Pfeiffer

Fred Brathwaite, Augusta State

Second Team

Daniel Bailey, Queens

D'Mario Curry, Lincoln Memorial

Danny Sanders, Mars Hill

Brandon Young, Anderson

Mason Ambler, Coker

Coach of the Year: Joey Higginbotham, Mt. Olive

Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently claims nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.org.