Coker's Ambler named NABC 2nd Team All-District

From the National Association of Basketball Coaches
KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Monday the NABC Division II All-District teams and coaches, recognizing the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division.
Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC, these student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America. The 88 student-athletes, from eight districts, are now eligible for the State Farm® Coaches' Division II All-America teams, selected by the NABC.
First Team
Second Team
Coach of the Year: Joey Higginbotham, Mt. Olive
Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently claims nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.org.
