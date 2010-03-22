Florence bus driver wins top honors in statewide competition

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence school bus driver took first place in the South Carolina Association for Pupil Transportation School bus driver rodeo competition over the weekend.

Florence District One driver Jack Wilkes won the prize during the state-wide competition for South Carolina bus drivers, which consisted of a written examination, pre-trip inspection, and a road course comprised of events including railroad crossing, diminishing clearance, stop line, and parallel parking.

This is the first time Florence One has won this competition with a total of five drivers competing among 54 drivers statewide. Wilkes is a school bus driver in the Wilson zone, and he will represent the State of South Carolina at the national competition this summer.

