Early dish on free cone day 2010

By Jennifer Grove

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops will be offering free ice cream all day long Tuesday as they take part in the company's annual Free Cone Day celebration.

The company says although customers are skipping the cash register, they hope they will make a stop at the donation jar. All donations given at the Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry's locations will go to the Grand Stand Miracle League, a baseball league that gives people with physical and mental disabilities a chance to take part in America's favorite pastime.

The league started in 2002 and for the past few years Ben & Jerry's has been donating all free ice cream day proceeds to the cause. They say each year they help to raise thousands of dollars for the league.

Whatever the amount they raise, supporters say the event is not just about raising money, but also awareness for their cause.

The event kicks off at noon and ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

