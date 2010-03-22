Jenny Sanford back to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Former South Carolina first lady Jenny Sanford is heading to the Columbia to host the annual First Lady's Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion.

Her divorce from Gov. Mark Sanford became final last week but she will host Monday's event.

She tells The Associated Press the first lady position is voluntary and she will, as appropriate, continue some of the traditions she had as first lady.

Gov. Mark Sanford's spokesman Ben Fox says the egg hunt is a tradition both the governor and his former wife felt was important to continue. He says the governor has no plans to attend.

The Sanfords divorced after the governor disappeared last summer and returned to reveal he had an affair with an Argentine woman.

