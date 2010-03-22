McMaster again promises to challenge health care bill

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina Attorney General Henry McMaster is again promising a legal challenge of the health care reform measure passed by the U.S. House.

McMaster issued a statement late Sunday calling the health care legislation "clearly unconstitutional." He says he will join Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum in challenging the measure.

McCollum's office said Friday he would join the challenge. McMaster and McCollum are seeking the Republican gubernatorial nominations in their states.

McMaster had said the measure violates state sovereignty because it requires all Americans have some form of health insurance.

He says he took part in a conference call Sunday night and expects attorneys general in nine other states to join the challenge.

