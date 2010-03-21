CCU receivers get special attention

By Justin Felder - bio | email

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina head coach David Bennett spent much of Sunday afternoon's practice with a close eye on his group of wide receivers.

"You want every position to get better," said Bennett. "Wideouts are a concern. They have to care not who gets the credit, but what we do as a team."

Last season, Coastal Carolina's wide receivers under-performed, at times limiting the Chants' offense. Bennett says he isn't as worried about finding one breakout star as he is with getting the entire unit performing well.

"It's one of the most important positions along with offensive live, defensive line and quarterback."

Sunday's practice was session 6 of 15 in the spring, culminating with the annual Teal and Black game on April 10th.

"Never have enough time, never have enough practices so we have to make the most of these 15 days," said Bennett.

