FMU Golfers finish 19th at Furman Intercollegiate

From Francis Marion University

GREENVILLE, SC – Freshman Sebastian Backlund and senior Matt Jackson both fired one-over-par 73s on Sunday (March 21) and Francis Marion University recorded the seventh-best team score of the final round to finish 19th at the 41st-annual Furman University Intercollegiate Golf Tournament.

The 54-hole event was played at the par-72, 6,994-yard Furman University Golf Course.

Backlund (80-78-73=231) and FMU senior Christopher Couch (74-80-77=231) were among a group tied for 62nd place on the final individual leaderboard. Sophomore Ciaran McKenna (78-76-78=232) was one stroke back and tied for 71st position. Freshman Kenneth Svanum (80-76-78=234) tied for 80th position, while Jackson (83-79-73=235) moved up to 91st-place.

Patriot freshman Travis Gantt (80-78-76=234) competed as an individual and also tied for 80th along with Svanum.

Clemson University carded a final-round 282 to rally from a three-stroke deficit and claim the team title. The Tigers finished 14 strokes ahead of second-round leader Chattanooga. Furman University placed third, while Western Carolina University, Kennesaw State University and Old Dominion University rounded out the top five.

Chattanooga's Steven Fox drained a birdie putt on his final hole to share individual medalist honors with the Tigers' Ben Martin at six-under-par. Trailing by two strokes, Fox (70-68-72=210) capped his round with a birdie at No. 18. Martin (70-71-69=210), playing in the final group with Fox, posted a bogey after a shot out of bounds and settled for a share of the tournament title after a potential playoff was cancelled due to darkness and wet course conditions.

Full tournament results and statistics are available at www.golfstatresults.com.

FMU will next compete in the Irish Creek Collegiate Tournament, Apr. 3-4 in Charlotte.