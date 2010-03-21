Catawba sweeps past Coker softball

From Coker College

SALISBURY, NC -- Catawba picked up a pair of wins over visiting Coker in softball action on Sunday afternoon at Whitley Field. The Catawba Indians claimed a 5-4, nine-inning win in the opener then grabbed a 15-7 victory in the nightcap. Catawba improves to 21-12, while the Cobras fall to 7-14.

Callie Gordie (Oak Ridge, NC) drove home the winning run in the opener. Brittney Thornburg (Kings Mountain, NC) beat the tag at home on a ground ball to second by Gordy. Thornburg reached on a sacrifice when a low throw allowed her to advance to third and score pinch-runner Mollie Kovalcin (Latrobe, PA).

Coker tied the game in the seventh on a home run by Haleigh Rogers (Ward, SC) with one out. The Cobras loaded the bases later in the inning, but failed to push another run across. A single by Brittany Owens (Johnsonville, SC) gave Coker a 3-2 lead in the eighth then Catawba answered when Kathryn Geouge (Canton, NC) scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball. The Cobras also scored in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Ashley Coleman (Charleston, SC) before the Catawba rally.

Jaclin Poole (Clover, SC) gave Coker an early lead with a two-out single in the third. Catawba rallied in the fifth, scoring first after Khourtni Hester's (Waldorf, MD single to center was misplayed allowing a run to score. Geouge would single home the go-ahead run.

Brittany Murray (Asheboro, NC) improved to 14-2 with the win in the opener. She allowed two earned runs off 10 hits with five strikeouts. She walked eight. Sydney Greenwalt (Edwardsville, IL) took the loss, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. Coker stranded 16 base runners in the opener.

Catawba pounded out a dozen hits in the nightcap which was stopped in the fifth due to the eight-run rule. Allie Marshall (Pleasant Garden, NC) had six RBI on a three-run homer and a three-run double. Geouge also collected six RBI on a two-run double and a grand slam.

Thornburg got the Lady Indians going in the second as she tied the game at 2-2 with a leadoff home run. Geouge later doubled home two runs and Marshall added her three-run shot for a 7-2 lead. Geouge upped the margin to 11-3 after three with her grand slam.

Coker scored three times in the fourth, the first two on a wild pitch and an error then Anna Oswalt (Lexington, SC) doubled home a run. Sarah Price (Little Rock, SC) pulled the Cobras within 11-7 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly. Catawba loaded the bases in the fifth with no outs then waited out an 18 minute rain delay before Marshall cleared the bases with a double. Tara Gibbs (Waynesville, NC) followed with her own double to end the contest.

Poole added a hit and an RBI for Coker in the nightcap after a three-hit effort in the opener. Oswalt also homered in the nightcap.

Visit cokercobras.com for the latest news and info on Cobras Athletics.