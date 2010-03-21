Gamecock baseball sweeps Tennessee with 4-0 victory - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Gamecock baseball sweeps Tennessee with 4-0 victory

Columbia, S.C. – Christian Walker's two-out two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a 5-5 tie and Jeffery Jones homered and drove in four runs as South Carolina defeated Tennessee 10-7 on Saturday afternoon at Carolina Stadium.  

The Gamecocks clinch the series and are now 15-4 and 2-0 in the SEC while the loss drops Tennessee to 10-9 and 0-2 in conference play. South Carolina owns a nine-game winning streak. The series finale on Sunday has been moved to 1 p.m. due to the Sunday weather forecast.

Live video broadcast is available at GamecockOnline.com with the game also available on the Gamecock Radio Network. After Tennessee had rallied from five runs down to tie the game, Carolina responded with four runs in the bottom half of the seventh and a single run in the eighth on its way to the three-run victory.  

The four-run seventh started with two outs as Kyle Enders drew a walk and Jones was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on base. Up to the plate stepped Walker, who on a 1-2 count knocked a fastball down the right field line that got by a diving attempt from right  fielder Charley Thurber for a triple to score both Enders and Jones and put Carolina back in the lead.   After walks to Adam Matthews and Evan Marzilli, the Gamecocks tabbed on two more runs with a two-run single from Scott Wingo.  

Jones added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and despite a two-run homer by Cody Hawn in the top of the ninth, the Gamecocks were able to hold on for a 10-7 victory against the Volunteers. Junior  right-hander Parker  Bangs earned the win in relief of Carolina after 2.1 innings of work.  He allowed two runs on two hits with three  strikeouts to pick up his first win of the year. He is 1-0 for the season.    

Tennessee reliever Drew Steckenrider suffered the loss and is now 0-1 on the year.  He allowed four runs on one hit with two walks. Tennessee out-hit Carolina 11-8 in Saturday's game. Jeffery Jones finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI to lead the Gamecocks.  Walker was 2-for-5 with two RBI as well.  Zach Osborne was 3-for-4 for the Vols with Hawn, Matt Hamaker and Khayyan Norfork also tallying two hits apiece.  

The Gamecocks broke ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning despite not recording a hit.  Whit Merrifield drew a leadoff walk and Adrian Morales was hit by pitch to give Carolina a pair of runners. After a one-out walk to Kyle Enders loaded the bases, the Volunteers made a switch with starter Aaron Tullo coming out of the game and reliever Steve Crnkovich entering the contest. He would walk Jones on four pitches to score Merrifield and give Carolina the one-run lead. That lead extended to 4-0 in the bottom of the third as Jones drove in two more runs with a one-out double to left center that scored Morales and Enders.    

Jones would then score on a two-out  RBI  base  hit  courtesy of Adam Matthews. Merrifield added a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, his fourth of the year that put South Carolina ahead 5-0. Tennessee began  its  rally with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings against Gamecock starter Sam Dyson. Osborne had a two-out RBI base hit in the fifth and Matt Duffy connected with two outs with a RBI single in the sixth.    

Despite a no-decision, Dyson had a good outing on the mound for the Gamecocks in six innings of work allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.The Volunteers tied the game in the seventh inning at 5-5.  Khayyan Norfork singled off of Gamecock reliever Jose Mata as did Osborne to give the Vols a pair of runners. With one out and reliever Michael Roth into the game, Hawn blooped a single just into left field and over Gamecock  third baseman Whit Merrifield's glove. Hamaker added a two-run single as well as the Vols tied the game.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:11:41 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:19:03 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:09:08 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly