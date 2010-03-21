Knox, Phillips, and Wolf help Patriots to soggy sweep of Bobcats - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Knox, Phillips, and Wolf help Patriots to soggy sweep of Bobcats

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – Junior right fielder Chelle Phillips drilled a game-winning three-run triple in game one and senior Michaela Wolf's grand slam homer back the two-hit pitching of junior Cea Knox in game two as Francis Marion University swept a Peach Belt Conference softball doubleheader from visiting Georgia College & State University on Sunday afternoon (March 21), winning 5-3 and 9-1 in five innings.

Francis Marion (24-9, 9-5) has won 13 of its last 15 contests, while GCSU falls to 10-22 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Wolf (14-4) pitched the first game and earned her 84th career win, tying her for third on the PBC's all-time victories list.

The Patriots took a 2-0 lead on run-scoring hits by Ashley Jaramillo and Jessica Hogan.  The Bobcats scored once in the fourth frame on an RBI-double by Belourse Jean-Francis and then took the lead, at 3-2, on a two-run single by Jean-Francis in the top of the sixth inning.

Phillips then drilled her three-run triple into the right center field gap with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

Phillips, Jaramillo, and Destinea Schneider all had two hits for FMU in the opener.

Jean-Francis and losing pitcher Haley Burnett (7-11) had two hits apiece for the Bobcats in game one.

In the second contest, Knox (10-4) limited GCSU to two hits.  She becomes the first Patriot pitcher other than Wolf to win double-digit games since the 2006 season.  Knox was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.

Jaramillo was 2-for-3 in the second game with three RBIs, while Wolf's grand slam home run highlighted a six-run FMU fourth inning.

GCSU's lone run came on a solo home run by second baseman Kayla Smith in the top of the fourth.  GCSU right-hander Kristi Rodriguez (3-6) took the game-two loss. 

Francis Marion will play a PBC twinbill at Armstrong Atlantic State University on Saturday at 2 p.m.

