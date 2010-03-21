Shuey surely swings sweet bat as Patriots beat Saints 7-2 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shuey surely swings sweet bat as Patriots beat Saints 7-2

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – Junior first baseman Preston Shuey hit two home runs and scored three times to help carry 13th-ranked Francis Marion University to a soggy 7-2 win over Flagler College, Sunday afternoon (March 21) in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.

With the victory, Francis Marion (21-6, 5-4) captures its second straight PBC series win.  Flagler drops to 16-11 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Shuey finished the game 2-for-3 with three runs driven in and three scored, while also extending his hitting streak to 14 games.  Four other Patriots also recorded two hits: shortstop Barrett Kleinknecht, designated hitter Chris Honeycutt, left fielder Josh Smith, and second baseman Josh Biggers.  Kleinknecht also kept his hitting streak alive, which now stands at 12 games.

Senior left-hander Josh Edgin (4-2) pitched a complete game and won his second straight decision. He allowed only nine hits, while striking out eight and walking only two.

With rain beginning to fall, Flagler scored twice in the top of the fourth frame.  Designated hitter John Sgromolo drove in the first run with an RBI-single to center field, and second baseman Nate Fudala forced in the other run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Over the final five innings, Edgin allowed only five base runners, and none reached third base.

FMU answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth.  With runners on first and second and one out, Smith topped a ball over the mound that Flagler righty Johnny Gaines made a nice stop on.  However, when he went to throw to first base, his foot slipped on the wet infield grass and the throw was wild, allowing Smith to reach and Honeycutt to score from second base.  Austin Smetana then tied the score with an RBI ground out.

The Patriots scored four times in the fifth to chase Gaines (4-3) from the game.  Shuey accounted for two runs with his homer to left, while Honeycutt ripped an RBI-double and Smith registered an RBI-single.

Shuey's solo shot in the seventh finished the scoring.

Flagler shortstop Cale Owen was 3-for-5, while outfielders Jose Rohena and Dagmar Pena both had two hits. 

FMU will play host to Barton College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

