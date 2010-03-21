Victim of fatal crash in Nichols identified

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have identified the Horry County woman who was killed in Nichols Sunday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,a 1997 Ford Explorer and a 1991 Buick collided shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Long Branch Swamp Road and Mount Olive Church Road in Nichols.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Burroughs sad Annie Mae Jacques, 68, of Loris, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. She died of blunt force trauma, and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, Burroughs said.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Frieda Brown, of Nichols, was transported to Loris Hospital for treatment of injuries.

There is no word on what caused the accident yet.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.