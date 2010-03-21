CCU Men's Track and Field Wraps Up CCU/Shamrock Invitational

From Coastal Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.- The Coastal Carolina University men's track and field team wrapped up the CCU/Shamrock Invitational on Saturday, March 20 at Doug Shaw Stadium. The three day event was the largest track meet on the east coast this weekend, with a record field of 38 universities and 1,280 athletes at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Redshirt-junior Jacques Watson highlighted the day tying for second in the high jump, clearing 6'10.75" (2.10 meters). Two other Chants finished in the top-10 with Ross Graves placing fifth at 6'6.75" (200 meters) and Jerry Ntumba finishing 10th at 6'4.75" (195 meters).

Also having a strong performance was the 4x100-meter "A" relay team of Jack Hutchison, Ryan Edlich, Christopher Lawson and Lenny Steed who took third place with a time of 41.02. The "B" team of Watson, Alex Levy, Jerome St. Bernard and Corey Jameson took 16th after running 42.51. The Chants also participated in the 4x400 team of Darren Tymczak, Shane Norris, Alex Levy and Travis Owens ran for 20th place 3:25.59. Following them was Jameson, Steed, Lawson, and St. Bernard finishing with a time of 3:31.93.

In the mid-distance events of the day, senior Jamie McCarthy ran 4:01.04 to take seventh place in the 1500 meter run. In the 800-meter freshman Jarod Williams ran 1:55.59 finishing in 10th place.

In the finals of the 110-meter hurdles, Norris took 12th place with a time of 15.19 and Kasheem Clifton ran 15.52. In the 400-meter finals, Jacob Scheuer took 16th place after clocking 55.72.

Steed sprinted 10.97 in the 100-meter dash finals finishing in 12th place. Levy ran 23.32 in the 200-meter dash, while Tymczak and Ross Graves followed with times of 23.79 and 23.82, respectively. In the 400-meter dash, Stevie Brunson clocked in at 49.81 good for 23rd and Owens completed 52.97.

In the throwing events of the day, senior Curtis Smiley placed 23rd in the discus with a throw of 127'9" (38.95 meters). In the shot put, Stanley Davis threw 45'3.50" (13.80 meters), taking 15th place. Jason Jensen threw 44'5.50" (13.55 meters) and Tyler Swanson 44'5.25", finishing in 19th and 20th place, respectively.

Chad Phillips jumped for a mark of 21.10" (6.65 meters) in the long jump, taking 15th place, while Edlich followed in 16th clearing a mark of 21'8.75" (6.62 meters). Burton Jones was not far behind in 18th place as he jumped 21'6.25 (6.56 meters) and Jerry Ntumba posted a mark of 19'7". In the triple jump, Jones was the lone participant finishing in 11th 46'1.50" (14.06).

The Chanticleers will compete in the Asics Winthrop Meet (multi events) on Thursday and Friday, March 25 and 26 at Rock Hill, S.C. The Chants will also participate in the Weems Baskin Relays at Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, March 27.