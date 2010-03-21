CCU Women's Track and Field Concludes CCU/Shamrock Invitational

From Coastal Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.- Coastal Carolina University women's track and field concluded the CCU/Shamrock Invitational on Saturday, March 20 The three day event was the largest track meet on the East Coast this weekend, with a record field of 38 universities and 1,280 athletes at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The Chants had strong performances in the throwing events of the day as Deborah Mattern placed second in the javelin with a throw of 143' (43.59 meters). Caitlin Lupo followed in fourth place, clearing a mark of 131'6" (40.09 meters) and Bridget Garrity threw 129'2" good for fifth place. In discus, Brittany Connor took eighth place with a throw of 131'10" (40.18 meters), while Tenasia White followed in ninth, 128'4" (39.12 meters). Connor continued success in the shot put as she tossed 40'4" (12.29 meters) in 13th. Shantelle Patterson came in 19th place with a throw of 28'6.75".

In the 4x100-meter relay the Chanticleers "A" team of Melekia Simpson, Ikeiylah Brown, Santresa Jamison and Darriale Henley captured fifth place after clocking a time of 46.56. Coastal's "B" team of Sierrah Oates, Vondeeshia Humphries, Melissa Arango and Samantha Keenan ran 48.04 for 14th place in the event.

Also placing in the top-10 was 4x400 "A" relay team of Brown, Jamison, Humphries, Keenan with a time of 3:53.09, capturing eighth place. The "B" team of Aiken, Kierrra Gabe, Henley and Simpson ran 4:06.79 in 23rd place.

Continuing in the field events, Oates tied for 12th in the long jump with a mark of 17'9" (5.40 meters) and Thomasena Smith got 16th as she jumped 17'4.75". In the triple jump, Arango cleared a mark of 36'5.50" (11.11 meters) in 15th place. Smith jumped for 34'2" (10.41 meters) and Oates 34'1.50" (10.40 meters) in 22nd and 23rd place, respectively.

In the 200-meter dash Humphries clocked a time of 25.81 in 22nd, following her was Jamison 26.22 in 28th place. Keenan ran 26.50 good for 34th in the event.

In the 1500 meter, Christian Johnson was the lone participant for the Chants as she took 19th place with a time of 4:52.21. Shelby Donahue claimed sixth place with a time of 10:17.84, while Joyce Curtin followed in 17th at 10:43.53 in the 3000-meter run. In the 800-meter run Mikaela Terry ran 2:32.61 in the event.

Concluding the 100-meter hurdle event, Oates took seventh with a time of 14.85, while Arango followed two spots behind at 14.94. In the 400-meter hurdles Shanace Issac clocked a time of 1:09.74, while Felicia Aiken 1:12.37.

The Chanticleers will compete in the Asics Winthrop Meet (multi events) on Thursday and Friday, March 25 and 26 at Rock Hill, S.C. The Chants will also participate in the Weems Baskin Relays in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, March 27.