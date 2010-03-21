Softball Sweeps Pair of Games On Day Two of CCU Softball Classic

From Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University softball team (12-13) continued its hot hitting by sweeping a pair of contests on the second day of the CCU Softball Classic, running over Houston Baptist (6-14) with a 17-0, five-inning victory in its first game and a 3-2 win over Oakland (8-18) on March 20.

In game one, the Chanticleers recorded a season-high 15 hits against Houston Baptist, while junior Katelin Edwards pitched the squad's first no-hitter of the season. Edwards was nearly perfect in the circle against the Huskies, posting a perfect game until the fourth inning when she hit Kristi Malpass with a pitch. Malpass was the only base runner to reach base after superb defense by the Chants, including a diving catch by leftfielder Cass Stuart to keep the no-hitter alive. Edwards recorded six strikeouts in her outing, including five consecutive, and improved to 4-5 on the season.

With Edwards handling the Huskies at the plate, the Coastal offense came alive for the second day in row, scoring at least one run in every inning, including six home runs. Five Chanticleers had multiple hits and Ashley Pisone went 4-for-4, including three solo home runs.

Jazmin Daigle got things started for the Chants, drawing a walk with two outs and was sent to second on an illegal pitch by Malpass. Michelle Evans followed with a walk of her own and Cacia Pierre came up with a big hit to left field, scoring Daigle and putting runners at second and third for Olivia Piccirillo. Piccirillo drew a walk and Alyssa Tornatore cleared the bases with a grand slam over the right-center field fence, the first home run of her career, giving Coastal a 5-0 lead with two outs. Pisone recorded the final run of the inning on a dinger over the left-center field fence, her first home run of the game.

The Chanticleers started at the top of the order in the second inning with Sarah Maples drawing a lead-off walk. Stacy Snellings also drew a walk and Daigle followed with a single through the left side, loading the bases and forcing a Houston Baptist pitching change. Evans figured out Keely Shuler quickly, singling down the left field line and scoring Maples with no outs. The Chanticleers cleared the bases for the second time of the game on a Pierre grand slam, the first of her career, to took an 11-0 lead.

Snellings started off the third with a double up the middle and Evans singled through the left side, advancing Snellings to third. Olivia Williams came in to pinch hit for Piccirillo, driving in Snellings and adding a run to the board.

Coastal had another big inning in the fourth after a lead-off bomb by Pisone over the left field fence. Mecaela Ballard reached first on an error by the Huskie second baseman and Snellings sent her to third on a double to left center. Daigle got on base for the third time after a throwing error by the shortstop, allowing the runners to advance and Ballard to score. Snellings came home on another Houston Baptist throwing error, allowing Brittany Bailey to reach base on the error. Williams earned her second RBI of the game with a single to bring home Daigle, boosting the lead to 16-0.

In the final inning, Pisone tallied her third home run of the game, giving the Chants a 17-0 win over the Huskies.

In game two against Oakland, the Coastal bats cooled down a little bit, with the Chants recording three runs on seven hits. However, the hits included a home run by Pierre, her second of the day.

Ashley Frederick started in the circle in game two and improved to 8-7 on the season, allowing two runs on two hits.

The Golden Grizzlies got on the board early in the first after a Kaley Emerson double down the left field line to score Katie Dreyer, taking a1-0 lead.

Maples tied the game up in the bottom of the second on a single through the right side, scoring Stuart who pinch ran for Olivia Williams after she drew a lead-off walk. Coastal keep the game tied at 1-1 until the fifth inning when Pierre launched a two-run dinger over the scoreboard in right field, giving the Chants a 3-1 lead.

Oakland tried to rally back in the seventh and cut the lead to one with one out after Dani Dulberg jacked a home run over the left field fence. Frederick got out of the inning without any more damage to complete Coastal's sweep of the day.

Coastal Carolina concludes the CCU Softball Classic against Sacred Heart on Sunday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m.