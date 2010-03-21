Grand Stranders react to possible health care reform

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – People along the Grand Strand have strong opinions about the possible health care reform bill.

People's varied opinions demonstrate why it's been so difficult for lawmakers to come to agreement in Washington. Mary Church is on Medicare and she hopes the bill doesn't pass. "If it goes through like it is we are all going to suffer," she said.

Church hopes legislators listen to people's concerns. "We are the people. We should be able to tell them that we don't like it and they should be able to follow what they've been elected to do."

Not all agree with Church. Jesse Olds thinks the bill should pass. "I think if they wait to get it right it will never happen," he said. "There are too many citizens without health care, and I think health care costs are too high."

Not everyone is informed about the bill, some, like Patrick Halstead, say they wish they knew more about the bill. "I'm working so much that I don't really have a huge opinion on it," he said. "I haven't been able to pay attention to it like I need to or should."

Though people don't agree on how to fix it, most think the system is broken.

"I think they should just do other things to help," Church says.

Olds says he thinks this bill could be a good beginning, "It is something they can work on and build on over time but I think it needs to get started first."

