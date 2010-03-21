Mayor race heats up in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Brad Richardson has officially announced he is running for Mayor of Johnsonville.

Richardson had a kick-off rally for his campaign Friday evening at the Piggly Wiggly in Johnsonville, where more than 120 people showed up.

Richardson says he was humbled by the number of supporters he had at the kick off party.

"This is just the first step in taking back our city," he said in a letter to supporters. "We must work together and we will achieve and have success in November."

Richardson currently serves on city council and will face incumbent Johnsonville Mayor Steve Dukes, who announced in December he'd seek a 3rd term.

