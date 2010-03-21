Darlington rallies for the census

DARLINGON, SC (WMBF) – Dozens of people and local leaders gathered in Darlington this weekend to rally for everyone to be counted in the 2010 census.

Speakers for the event were from the Darlington census committee and local and state elected representatives. Speakers at the rally reminded spectators about how important the census could be for bring millions of dollars into the Palmetto State and Darlington County.

The event was held on the Darlington Square, and had live music from the Hartsville High School Band. Census leaders say the 10 questions on the form; will take about 10 minutes to fill out. State House Representative Jay Lucas says the Pee Dee may have a house seat taken away because of the census this year, and says that's why it's important that everyone be counted. He also told the crowd that South Carolina may have been under counted by as many as 100,000 people 10 years ago.

