Red Cross asks for donations

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Pee Dee Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for donations to their fire relief fund.

The Red Cross says they've helped 8 families and 16 individuals after an apartment fire in Florence on Saturday afternoon. The Executive Director, Linda Boone-Smith, wants to remind people to think about the people here at home that need help in local disasters and make a donation.

"Any help from the public would be appreciated," said Boone-Smith. "We're getting hit pretty heavy right now."

She says in a normal year the Red Cross helps families in about 300 fires, but in January and February they've already seen more than 60 fires which have drained resources. You can reach the Pee Dee Chapter through the information below.

Pee Dee Chapter

1601A West Lucas Street

Florence, SC 29501

Phone: 843-662-8121

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.