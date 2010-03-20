Cappelmann helps FMU to baseball split with Saints

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – Junior infielder Tyler Cappelmann registered six hits, scored three times, and drove in three runs to help 13th-ranked Francis Marion University gain a split of Saturday's (March 20) Peach Belt Conference baseball doubleheader with visiting Flagler College.

FMU won the opener 7-6 when Tyler Boyd scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the 11th inning. Flagler won game two 10-7 as the Saints took advantage of three Patriot miscues and Saints' catcher Ollie Bertrand had four hits and drove in five runs.

FMU is now 20-6 overall and 4-4 in the PBC, while Flagler is 16-10 and 5-3. The teams will conclude their weekend series with a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

In game one, Boyd led off the bottom of the 11th with a single and moved to second on an infield single by Josh Smith. Brooks Arnette then attempted to sacrifice the runners over, but reached first instead on a bunt single. On the play, Flagler pitcher Tyler McKendree (1-1) threw wildly to first allowing Boyd to score.

Cappelmann was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener, while Josh Biggers and Graham Couch each had two hits. Senior shortstop Barrett Kleinknecht hit a two-run homer in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Biggers (2-0) moved to the mound from second base in the 10th frame and picked up the win.

First baseman Zach Bove led the Saints in game one with a 4-for-4 day that included two RBIs and two runs scored.

In game two, Flagler broke a 1-1 tied with four unanswered runs. After Francis Marion pulled to within 6-5 after seven innings, the Saints plated four unearned runs in the top of the eighth inning. FMU closed to with 10-7 in the bottom of the ninth and got the potential tying run to the plate with one out, but were unable to pull out the come-from-behind win.

FMU senior southpaw Jeremiah Meiners (4-1) allowed four runs (three earned) in 2.1 innings and was tagged with the loss. Flagler starter Adam Jaudon (4-1) allowed only one earned run in six frames to earn the victory.

Cappelmann was 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the second contest. Sophomore Austin Smetana continued his hot hitting off the Patriot bench with a pinch-hit two-run homer and a two-run double. Chris Honeycutt and Alex Lee also had two hits each, while Trent Knight added a pinch-hit solo homer.

Bertrand was helped by designated hitter John Sgromolo, who was 3-for-4 with an RBI in game two. Shortstop Cale Owen was 2-for-6 with an RBI, while right fielder Dagmar Pena hit a solo home run.

Francis Marion junior first baseman Preston Shuey had a hit in each game to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.