Patriots stand 20th at Furman Intercollegiate after two rounds

From the Francis Marion University

GREENVILLE, SC – Sophomore Ciaran McKenna and freshman Kenneth Svanum both shot rounds of 76 on Saturday as Francis Marion University stands 20th in the team standings after 36 holes at the 41st-annual Furman University Intercollegiate Golf Tournament.

Chattanooga's Steven Fox fired a four-under-par 68 on Saturday to grab sole possession of first place (at 6-under-par 138) and help the Mocs into a three-stroke lead over Clemson University in the team standings.

The 54-hole event is being played at the par-72, 6,994-yard Furman University Golf Course.

FMU senior Christopher Couch (74-80=154) and McKenna (78-76=154) are among a group tied for 61st place. Svanum (80-76=156) is tied for 78th position, while Sebastian Backlund (80-78=158) is tied for 98th and Matt Jackson (83-79=162) is tied for 122nd.

Patriot freshman Travis Gantt (80-78=158) is competing as an individual and is tied for 98th along with Backlund.

Fox birdied six holes, including four in a row, to take a two stroke lead in the individual standings.

Sunday's final round action begins at 8 a.m. with FMU's golfers teeing off between 9 and 9:40 a.m. Fans can follow live scoring of the tournament at www.golfstatresults.com.