Lumberton probation officer faces several charges

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton probation officer is in trouble with the law after a string of incidents.

Officials say probation officer Katrina Milstein was fired after being charged with several crimes. According to court documents, Milstein is facing drug, weapons and conspiracy charges as well as filing a false police report.

Milstein has also been charged with unlawfully having sex with someone on probation. Lumberton police confirmed Milstein admitted to having a relationship with a probationer.

She was released on bail Thursday.

