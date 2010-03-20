Hundreds walk to raise money for ALS organization

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first annual ALS walk was held in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Organizers have hosted walks to fight Lou Gehrig's disease all over South Carolina, and the first one held in Myrtle Beach drew quite a crowd. Organizers said it was a big success.

Market Common was filled with hundreds of people walking in honor of their loved ones. Those who have lost loved ones to ALS say the disease affects the entire family.

"What we want is more money so we can do a lot more research, so we can come up with a cure for this horrible disease before too many more people get it," said Gwyn Porter, a ALS Walk participant.

The walk raised at least $18,000 for the ALS Association. Organizers say they haven't finished counting but they believe they may have raised even more and are hoping to reach $20,000.

