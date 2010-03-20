4th-ranked Francis Marion women netters fall at Clayton State 6-3

From Francis Marion University

MORROW, GA – Eleventh-ranked Clayton State University won five of six singles matches to capture 6-3 Peach Belt Conference victory over fourth-ranked Francis Marion University, Saturday afternoon (March 20) in women's tennis action at Laker Courts.

Clayton State improves to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the Peach Belt, while Francis Marion drops to 8-3 and 4-2.

At No.1 singles, Clayton State's Katie White, ranked 17th in the nation, outlasted FMU senior Tereza Sykorova (ranked No. 6) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Francis Marion's Sabina Baberadova won at No.2 singles 1-6, 6-1, 7-6, while Patriot Mona Blauen lost in three sets at No.4 singles.

The Patriots won two of the three doubles matches, including a showdown at No. 1 featuring two nationally-ranked teams. Francis Marion's second-ranked team of Sykorova and Baberadova won a 9-7 thriller over Clayton State's seventh-ranked team of White and Viktoriya Semyrodenko.

Francis Marion plays at the University of Montevallo on Sunday at noon (eastern time).