Gamecocks come back to defeat Colorado, 5-2

From the University of South Carolina

BOULDER, CO — Despite losing the doubles point to No. 63 Colorado (7-6, 0-2 Big 12), the 22nd-ranked South Carolina women's tennis team (9-4, 3-1 SEC) came back to defeat the Buffaloes 5-2 Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffs took court one first in the doubles matches with Ania Anuszkiewicz and Monica Milewski downing South Carolina's No. 20 duo of Ana Marija Zubori and Dijana Stojic 8-6. On court three, Michala Hedelund Jensen and Abbie Probert upended Anya Morgina and Adriana Pereira 8-3 to put Colorado ahead 1-0.

South Carolina did manage to pick up a win on court two with Miljana Jocic and Rita Maisak beating Melisa Esposito and Erin Sanders by an 8-6 score. Morgina made up quickly for her loss in doubles with a dominating performance in singles. She took little time in disposing of Probert at the No. 3 singles spot 6-2, 6-1 to improve to 10-3 this spring at the position. Zubori won a critical match at No. 1 singles to snap a three-match skid.

After falling behind 4-1 in the first set to Milewski, Zubori fought back and pushed the match into a tiebreaker, which she won 7-5. Milewski won the second set 6-2, but Zubori stepped up her game and took the third set 6-2 to put Carolina on top 2-1. Colorado got the team score back to 2-all with Esposito winning in three sets over Stojic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at the second singles position.

The Gamecocks countered with Pereira crushing Anuszkiewicz at No. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 for her eight consecutive win. Pereira improved to 17-6 this season with the win and she upped her dual match record to 9-1. With a 3-2 lead, Jocic ended up being the deciding match for South Carolina at No. 4 singles. Jocic held on for a 7-5 victory in the first set against Jensen, but the second set went to Jensen 6-4.

In the third, Jocic won the first game and then came back from 40-0 down on Jensen's serve to win the game for a big confidence boost. Jocic coasted the rest of the set to win 6-1 and extend her winning streak to 10 matches. Jocic leads the team with a 22-4 record and she is 11-1 this spring. Maisak provided the final point for Carolina at the sixth spot with her first dual match win of the year. Trailing 4-1 in the first set to Sanders, Maisak battled back to win five straight games for the set.

In the second, Maisak fell behind 3-2 but won three straight to make it 5-3. Sanders held serve for 5-4 and Maisak used her powerful serves to close out the match 6-4. South Carolina returns home for its next match against Illinois on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Maxcy Gregg Tennis Center.