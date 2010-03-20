Gamecocks remain 10th after two rounds at Schenkel

From the University of South Carolina

STATESBORO, GA – South Carolina shot an identical score to their first-round total on Saturday to remain in 10th place after two rounds at the Schenkel E-Z-GO Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club.

The Gamecocks shot 293 (+5) in the second round to stand at 10-over through 36 holes. Senior Paul Woodbury dropped a shot with a 1-over 73 Saturday to put him at even par through 36 holes. He started hot with birdies at 12 and 14, but would post three bogeys over his last 12 holes. He is tied for 17th place heading into Sunday's final round.

Fellow senior George Bryan IV posted an even-par 72 on Saturday to stay at 2-over for the tournament. He had a pair of birdies – both on par 3s – along with a pair of bogeys to finish even. He is tied for 30th through two rounds. Matching Woodbury's 73 was freshman Clint Tolleson, a four-shot improvement over his first round.

Tolleson was 1-over through 12 holes before a wild finish that saw three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey to finish. Wesley Bryan had a wild round of five birdies, six bogeys and a double-bogey that ended with a 75 (+3) on Saturday to move to 3-over for the tournament, and Patrick Rada shot 81 (+9). North Florida extended its first-round lead with a 279 (-9) on Saturday to move to 12-under, holding a seven-shot lead over Auburn (- 5). Virginia is third at 3-under for the week.

The Ospreys' Kevin Phelan leads the way at 136 (-8), followed by teammate J.C. Horne at 138 (-6). Logan Blondell (Georgia Southern) and Jonathan Randolph (Ole Miss) are tied for third at 139 (-3). South Carolina will be paired with North Carolina and Kentucky for the final round, with tee times getting underway at 9:03 a.m. off the No. 10 tee, weather permitting. Live results are available through golfstat.com.