Gamecocks defeat Hornets 11-8 in season finale

From the University of South Carolina

DOVER, DE - The fifth-ranked South Carolina equestrian team closed out its regular season with an 11-8 victory over Delaware State at the Gamblers Choice Equestrian Center on Saturday.

The Gamecocks finish the regular season with a 6-5 overall record. The Gamecocks won three of four events over the Hornets, including a 7-3 victory for the Hunter Seat team. In equitation, the Gamecocks outscored the Hornets 3-2, on victories by senior Carly Babcock and freshmen Kimberly McCormack and Logan Holler.

Babcock improved her record to 8-3, while McCormack improved to 8-3, and Holler is now 1-0 after her first competition in equitation. Holler's overall record improved to 2-0, with her second victory coming in equitation over fences on Nov. 6, 2009 against Tennessee-Martin. In equitation over fences, the Gamecocks picked up a 4-1 victory.

Seniors Megan Massaro, Katie Stenberg, and Nicole Bourgeois all scored points for the Gamecocks, while freshman Alex Arute also won her ride. Arute's victory improved her record to 5-1, while Bourgeois is now 6-2 in the event. In horsemanship, sophomore Taylor Singmaster picked up the only Gamecock point. She defeated Amanda Hotz 72.5-65, earning her fourth victory of the season.

In reining, the Gamecocks picked up a 3-2 victory with wins coming from junior Chloe Gray and freshmen Audrey Jewell and Amanda Pope. Gray picked up her seventh win of the season on Saturday and leads the reiners with her 7-3 record. South Carolina now turns its attention to the Southern Equestrian Championships, which will be held March 26-27 at Auburn University. Following that, the Gamecocks will compete at the Varsity Equestrian National Championships April 15-17 at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.