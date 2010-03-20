Florence fire believed to be unintentional, officials say

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A fire that destroyed eight apartments in downtown Florence Saturday afternoon is believed to have been unintentionally set, according to the Florence Fire Marshal.

started at the Sedgefield Apartment Complex in downtown Florence around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, destroying eight units.

The City of Florence Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at the Sedgefield Apartment Complex. Firefighters had the blaze under control less than three hours later.

Florence Fire Chief Randall Osterman says they have not yet been able to determine how or where the fire sparked, but Florence Fire Marshal Ken Carr said they believe it was unintentional.

The fire destroyed one building and eight apartments, but there were no injuries reported, however, it put eight families and more than a dozen people out of their homes. The American Red Cross assisted those families find temporary shelter, as well as food and water.

Second Loop Road near the complex was closed to allow a hydrant across the road to be used in battling the blaze. The road was reopened after the fire was under control.

