CCU Men's track and field takes part in day 2 of CCU/Shamrock - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU Men's track and field takes part in day 2 of CCU/Shamrock Invite

From Coastal Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Coastal Carolina University men's track and field completed day two of the annual CCU/Shamrock Invitational, which was the largest track meet on the east coast, on Friday, March 19 at Doug Shaw Stadium.

The sophomore class had a successful showing as Kyle Kling won the 5000 meters with a personal-best time of 14:30.98. For the third consecutive week, Jason Flangan won the javelin while improving his personal-best with a throw of 224'. Classmate Jason Jensen also threw a personal-best 193'9" in the hammer, taking third in the event.

The 4x200 meter relay team of Leonard Steed, Alex Levy, Ryan Edlich and Christopher Lawson set a season-best time of 1:26.48, placing fourth. 

Coastal had everyone qualify for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles, as Hutchison led the way with a time of 14.51.  Shane Norris ran a person-best 14.98 and Kasheem Clifton followed with a time of 15.15 in the event. 

Christopher Lawson and Leonard Steed qualified in the top-16 of the 100-meter dash, running 10.90 and 10.94, respectively. Jack Hutchison also ran 11.11 and Shane Norris ran 11.27 in the 100-meter event.

Also participating in javelin was Bryan Fill as he threw for ninth place 190'1", Zach Barr followed two spots behind with a throw of 185'4", and Chris Tillotson took 14th at 176'10". In the hammer, Tyler Swanson tossed 153'10", taking 16th and Curtis Smiley was 19th with a pitch of 151'10".

The Chanticleers will continue hosting and participating in the CCU/Shamrock Invitational tomorrow, Saturday, March 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Doug Shaw Stadium.

