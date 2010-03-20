Students suspended, accused of drink-tampering

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - Officials say six South Carolina high school students have been suspended after being accused of tampering with a fellow student's beverage.

The Greenville News reported Saturday that the four boys and two girls suspended are all 15 years old and are students at Blue Ridge High School.

Greenville County deputy Matthew Armstrong said investigators have not determined what was put in the other student's drink when she temporarily left a classroom.

The Greenville County school district said in a statement that the students could be expelled. Armstrong said if the accusations turn out to be true, the students also could face criminal charges.

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com

