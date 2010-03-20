Swimmers, volunteers meet for Special Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pepper Geddings Recreation Center hosted a swim meet for the Special Olympics Saturday.

Dozens of people came to cheer on the young swimmers as they competed for medals in races such as the backstroke.

Teams racing Saturday were the Aiken Seahorses, Florence Sea Hawks, and the Myrtle Beach Sea Monkeys.

Such an event wouldn't be possible without plenty of volunteers. Members of the Carolina Forest High School swim team and Ripley's Aquarium came to give their time for the kids.

"It's great exercise and it helps them be familiar with the water since we are near the beach," said Brianna Strang, a CFHS swimmer and coach. "I just love coaching this team and the kids are just great and they're so welcoming."

Numerous volunteers showed simply because they wanted to help and enjoy being with the kids.

Food was donated by Chick-fil-A and all coaches, volunteers, athletes, and families were invited to Ripley's Aquarium for free admission and a victory lunch.

