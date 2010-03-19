7-year-old recovering from dog attack

(NBC) - A 7-year-old girl is recovering after nearly becoming dog food. The girl was attacked in her Florida neighborhood by her neighbor's large bull mastiff.

The little girl was riding a scooter in her neighborhood Wednesday evening when she was bitten on the head and several other parts of her body. A neighbor saved the girl by fending off the large dog.

Police said John Christianson stabbed the dog, which forced it to retreat, and then the neighbor tied it to a tree. The dog was euthanized Thursday.

The girl's father said the dog ripped her ear off and pulled her several feet. The dog then bit her on the neck after she removed her helmet, her father explained.

At a weight of nearly 150 pounds and a stout physique, bull mastiffs are considered gentle giants, so it's unclear what may have sparked the attack.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case, but animal services are investigating the incident.

