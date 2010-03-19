Teens, juveniles busted by deputies during home burglary

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff's deputies have connected three teens and two juveniles to a residential burglary on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to an address on Congressional Lane in Pawleys Island shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle located in the driveway. The call to authorities, according to reports, came from a caretaker repairing a window at the home damaged in a previous burglary.

Deputies were able to spot four suspects inside of the residence, who attempted to run to the front door in an effort to elude the responders. The suspects complied with the demands of officers and stopped from fleeing the scene.

Lt. Neil Johnson, spokesman for the department, says a fifth suspect was located minutes later in a bedroom area of the residence. All five, according to Johnson, were taken into custody without incident.

Tomothe Samuel Greene, 18, Joseph Michael Alba, 17, and Anthony Jujuan Grant, 17, were all transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center. Both Greene and Grant were released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

Alba, who was found in possession of marijuana at the time of his arrest, was released on a $5,570 cash bond. The two juveniles rounded up in the arrest, Johnson says, were released to their parents.

