Team USA dominates Canadians in 2010 RBC Battle at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Team USA has proven they're winners on the links yet again this year, defeating their Canadian competition at the 2010 RBC Battle at the Beach.

More than 140 players competed for the RBC Cup at Pine Lakes Country Club on Friday, with Team USA being led by Coastal Carolina University football's Coach David Bennett. The team won with an average score of 61.2, according to officials.

Yvan "The Roadrunner" Cournoyer, winner of 10 Stanley Cups and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, led the Canadian team with an average score of 63.6. The Canadians swept all the individual awards—closest to the pin, the long drive and low score by a foursome.

The RBC Battle at the Beach raised $15,000 from tournament profits for Myrtle Beach Haven, an increase of $3,000 from last year. The donation will benefit homeless families. Each RBC Bank branch has a community barrel for collecting nonperishable food items, which are distributed to Myrtle Beach Haven throughout the year.

The tournament is one of several RBC Bank-sponsored events of the 49th annual Canadian-American Days, March 13-21 throughout the Grand Strand. The festival, which is organized by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, offers a lineup of fun events, giveaways, discounts and concerts.

