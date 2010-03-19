CCU cancels soccer match-up against MLS team

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Officials at Coastal Carolina University have announced a home match-up against a Major League Soccer club team has been canceled.

The game, slated to be played against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The school says the Chanticleers are working towards scheduling a different game against the United Soccer League's Charleston Battery or the College of Charleston.

