Johnsonville Middle students busted for carrying marijuana

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Two students in the Pee Dee are facing drug charges Friday after being caught in possession of marijuana.

Capt. Michael Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, says the two students were found in possession of the drug at Johnsonville Middle School Friday morning.

The two students, who have only been identified as juveniles, will be released to the custody of their parents and face drug possession charges.

