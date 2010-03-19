Clover man indicted on tax fraud charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A 45-year-old man from Clover has been indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on five counts of filing false tax returns.

The indictment for John. B. Barry alleges from 2004 to 2008, Barry falsely claimed he was employed by a company called Gemini Systems and misrepresented the amounts of federal income tax withheld from him and the amount of tax he overpaid. The move would qualify him for tax refunds.

U.S. Attorney Kevin McDonald says the maximum penalty for each charge pressed against Barry is a fine of $250,000 and three years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service.

