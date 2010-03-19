Red River is reaching a major flood stage

(NBC) - Residents of Fargo, ND, have now filled a million sandbags.

Three-quarters of those are in place along the banks of the Red River, which is expected to crest this weekend at near-record levels.

This isn't the first time Fargo and its cross-river neighbor Moorhead, Minnesota have had to battle floodwaters.

This year they hope that lessons learned in the past will help them minimize their losses.

