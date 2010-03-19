Bauer making gubernatorial run official - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bauer making gubernatorial run official

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Current South Carolina Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer is making his run for governor official with a 24-hour kick-off tour on Monday and Tuesday.

The 15-event tour, which began at 7:15 a.m. Monday, will allow Bauer to not only announce his candidacy, but make his message known across a variety of towns and counties across South Carolina.

"I look forward to sharing my vision for the state during the 24-hour long tour and the days thereafter leading up to the primary," Bauer said. "I want to use this tour to meet the factory worker leaving his shift, the waitress at the diner who works two jobs to feed her children, the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and so many more South Carolinians who are facing challenging times."

The following are the times and locations where Bauer will be stopping during his 24-hour kickoff tour:

  • 7:15 a.m. – The Skillet Restaurant, 435 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC
  • 8:45 a.m. – Andre's Home, 701 Lady Hillingdon Ct., Greer, SC
  • 10:45 a.m. – Gira Steel Inc., 841 Williams St., West Columbia, SC
  • 1 p.m. – Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC
  • 2:45 p.m. – Crown Reef Hotel, 2913 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC
  • 5:30 p.m. – Patriot's Point, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC
  • 7:15 p.m. – VFW Post 8760, 37 Castle Rock Rd., Beaufort, SC
  • 8:45 p.m. – Kent's Korner, 651 Bettis Academy Rd., Aiken, SC
  • 10:45 p.m. – Howard's on Main, 330 Main St., Greenwood, SC
  • 12:45 a.m. – Homeland Park Fire Department, 3299 S. Main St. Ext., Anderson, SC
  • 1:45 a.m. – Waffle House, 1064 Tiger Blvd., Clemson, SC
  • 2:35 a.m. – Coyote Coffee Café, 1035 S. Pendleton St., Easley, SC
  • 4:30 a.m. – Union County Sherriff's Office, 210 W. Main St., Union, SC
  • 5:45 a.m. – Side Street Diner, 104 N. Rutherford St., Blacksburg, SC
  • 7:45 a.m. – ProCal, 2061 Mount Gallant Rd., Rock Hill, SC
  • 12 p.m. – Preside over the Senate, State House, Columbia, SC

