"SNL" staffer returns lost 4-carat diamond

(NBC) - 30 Rock was a lucky number for a Manhattan woman who lost her engagement-ring diamond inside NBC's famed Saturday Night Live studios.

Bree Candee and her husband were attending an SNL rehearsal last weekend celebrating her birthday. After leaving 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the couple continued celebrations at a Midtown restaurant.

That's when Candee glanced at her ring only to notice the 4-carat diamond missing.

The event planner tells the Post she "was a mess."

After searching the restaurant, the couple's attention turned back to studio 8H.

Her husband, Brian, called SNL stage director, Tom Popple, whom they met before the rehearsal.

Popple told Mr. Candee he was holding the giant gem as they spoke, according to the Post.

Brian returned to collect the diamond, then put it back on her hand as he did when their engagement first began three years ago.

