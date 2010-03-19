Horry County agrees to preserve council e-mails

HORRY COUNTY, SC (AP) - A South Carolina coastal county will begin saving all e-mails of county council members after news some were deleted within 24 hours. E-mails are considered public records.

A committee of Horry County Council voted Thursday for the change. It's temporary until a permanent policy is drafted.

Earlier reports revealed council members regularly deleted e-mail, keeping most for a month but deleting others within a day. The state recommends e-mail be preserved five years.

In January, the newspaper filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a year's worth of e-mail. Some council members turned in none or very few because they had been deleted. Some contained county business.

