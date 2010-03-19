Florence traffic checkpoint nets 14 violations, drug charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A traffic safety checkpoint in Florence County has led to the issuance of 14 traffic tickets and four criminal charges, according to officials with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Fifty-two officers from 13 different agencies teamed up for the checkpoint on Third Loop Road and Enchanted Lane in Florence on March 12.

The teams made five charges for open container of alcohol, two charges for driving under suspension, two vehicle license violations, one license tag violation and three unlawful turning violations.

Officials say in addition to the 14 traffic tickets, four criminal charges were pressed for simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A total of 393 vehicles filtered through the checkpoint.

