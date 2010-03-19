Man dies after stabbing at MB International

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police in Horry County say one man is dead following a stabbing at the Myrtle Beach International Airport late Friday morning.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said authorities were alerted of an unauthorized person on the airfield at the Myrtle Beach International Airport at 10:45 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the airport after a maintenance worker found the unidentified man in a restricted section of the airport. As authorities responded to the scene, that's when Kegler said the man began stabbing himself.

"In the process, the man pulled out a knife and began to stab himself repeatedly," said Kegler. "As a result of that stabbing, the male suspect has now been pronounced dead at Grand Strand Hospital."

The 49-year-old was transported to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and died of his injuries at 11:05 a.m.

Airport officials say the man was not a passenger on a flight and have not commented on any association with Myrtle Beach International.

In the hours following the incident, Transportation Security Administration spokesman Jon Allen revealed federal officials are reviewing the circumstances of Friday morning to determine how the 49-year-old accessed a remote portion of the airfield.

"We want to recognize the quick actions of the airport employee who identified his presence and the rapid response by law enforcement," Allen added.

Lauren Morris, spokeswoman for the Myrtle Beach International Airport, said the situation has not impacted incoming or outgoing flights.

