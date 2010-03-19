Man dies after stabbing at MB International - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man dies after stabbing at MB International

Myrtle Beach, SC -

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police in Horry County say one man is dead following a stabbing at the Myrtle Beach International Airport late Friday morning.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said authorities were alerted of an unauthorized person on the airfield at the Myrtle Beach International Airport at 10:45 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the airport after a maintenance worker found the unidentified man in a restricted section of the airport. As authorities responded to the scene, that's when Kegler said the man began stabbing himself.

"In the process, the man pulled out a knife and began to stab himself repeatedly," said Kegler. "As a result of that stabbing, the male suspect has now been pronounced dead at Grand Strand Hospital."

The 49-year-old was transported to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and died of his injuries at 11:05 a.m.

Airport officials say the man was not a passenger on a flight and have not commented on any association with Myrtle Beach International.

In the hours following the incident, Transportation Security Administration spokesman Jon Allen revealed federal officials are reviewing the circumstances of Friday morning to determine how the 49-year-old accessed a remote portion of the airfield.

"We want to recognize the quick actions of the airport employee who identified his presence and the rapid response by law enforcement," Allen added.

Lauren Morris, spokeswoman for the Myrtle Beach International Airport, said the situation has not impacted incoming or outgoing flights.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:11:41 GMT
    Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)Firefighters have responded to a brush fire in the Loris area Friday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Horry County initiates outdoor burn ban due to ‘extreme fire danger’

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:00 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    More >>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:19:03 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly