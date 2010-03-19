Goodwill goes high dollar

(NBC) - Goodwill is opening up a high dollar boutique in Texas, and it's a far cry from the traditional Goodwill retail store.

The idea behind the boutique is to attract customers looking for designer clothes at discount prices.

Goodwill says the prices will be slightly higher than those at a typical goodwill store, but that's because of the higher quality of the merchandise.

"It's amazing what people donate to goodwill in support of our cause and those same designers you see on the runways in New York and Milan, you're going to be able to find them here," said Goodwill Senior Vice President David Cox.

Goodwill Boutiques are also located in San Francisco, Cincinnati, Portland, Baltimore, Palm Beach and Milwaukee.

