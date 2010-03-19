Jesse James apologizes to Sandra Bullock

(NBC) - Allegations of infidelity prompt a public apology from Sandra Bullock's husband.

Rumors have swirled for days that Jesse James cheated on the Oscar-winning actress.

Now, James, who calls most of the allegations untrue and unfounded, has issued an apology.

In it he says, "It's because of my poor judgment that I deserve everything bad that is coming my way."

Bullock has canceled an appearance at the London premiere of her movie "The Blind Side," and reportedly moved out of their California home.

