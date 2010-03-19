NC to distribute easy-to-read 30 day vehicle tags

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon begin sending North Carolina vehicle dealers new, easier-to-read 30-day tags to use on vehicles awaiting permanent registration and licensing.

The new 30-day temporary tags are designed to carry a larger expiration date written in red marker, enabling law enforcement officers to read them more easily. They are also designed to be more secure, making them harder to copy or deface.

The new tags will be distributed to dealers within the next week to be used when their existing supply of tags runs out. There is no added cost for the new temporary tags.

