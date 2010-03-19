Police: Man exposes self to juveniles at MB hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are on the lookout for a man who investigators believe exposed himself to two juveniles at a hotel on North Ocean Boulevard Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Ocean Reef Resort around 8 p.m. after receiving reports a man exposed himself to two 14 year olds in the hot tub room of the hotel. After tapping on the glass to get the attention of the victims, police say he ran off in an unknown direction.

Upon police arrival, management of the Ocean Reef Resort were unable to produce quality video surveillance footage that could have led to a substantial description of the wanted subject. While at the hotel, police also learned the same type of incident occurred the night before at the Long Bay Resort, but had failed to be reported.

Police believe the suspect is a Hispanic male anywhere from 40 to 60 years of age. At the time of the incident, the victims say he had on a yellow shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department immediately.

