MOST WANTED: Alexander Sanchez-Martinez

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 30-year-old Alexander Sanchez-Martinez, who is wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Myrtle Beach Police say Sanchez-Martinez's charge stems from an incident that occurred with an underage minor in February 2008. The 30-year-old is also wanted on charges of assault and battery with intent to kill, in addition to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature from a July 2007 incident. It is believed he is behind an incident where an acquaintance was stabbed several times.

Sanchez-Martinez is described by police as a Hispanic male standing 5'4" and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Sanchez-Martinez is in the company of his mother, who goes by Gloria Sanchez, Martinez or Gonzalez, and his sister Claudia. They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV with South Carolina tag BEQ-251.

The 30-year-old is said to have multiple aliases and dates of births. He has ties to the Myrtle Beach and Surfside areas.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department immediately.

