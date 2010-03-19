Market Common homes a hot commodity along Grand Strand

By A.J. Ross - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Real estate brokers with Dock Street Realty say home sales in the Market Common are through the roof.

Developers are now working hard to meet this growing demand, with plans already underway to build more than 60 new single family homes along Howard Avenue.

"As you well know, the real estate market these past couple of years has been very difficult, to say the least, but we've recently seen an up tick," explained Duke Melton, broker-in-charge for Dock Street Realty. "The Market Common offers a totally unique lifestyle that nobody else has here and the demand for these homes is growing."

Melton says single family-style homes are at the top of most people's lists, so his company decided to revise their development plans. Originally, Melton says Dock Street planned to build more than 100 additional town homes, but after numerous requests, they decided to change gears.

"Obviously we've got town homes and we can accommodate people with those, but one thing we were lacking was single family homes and a lot of people are looking for that," said Melton.

Approximately 66 new single family homes are already under construction at the far end of the Market Common development along Howard Avenue. Melton says these homes were designed by a Beaufort architect, and the will have a Charleston low country feel to them with large decks and porches.

"They're beautiful homes and we're very excited about those," said Melton.

The single family homes will be built one-by-one after each sale, with each taking about four months to complete. Melton says these homes will range between $220,000 to $400,000.

Melton says plans are also underway to build six new brownstone-style town homes across from Valor Park.

Dock Street Realty will go before the Myrtle Beach community appearance board on April 1 to review the blueprints for the brownstones. Melton says these homes will range between $325,000 and $385,000. He says they will have a European style to them with three levels, a balcony and raised porch.

