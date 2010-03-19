Man gets life for Bennettsville killing

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A man who prosecutors say killed another man because the victim had been in an argument with his uncle has been sent to prison for the rest of his life.

20-year-old Kenwood Bright was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted him of murder last week.

Authorities say Bright shot and killed 22-year-old Christopher Deas on a street in Bennettsville in July 2008.

Investigators say Bright was angry about an argument Deas had with Bright's uncle several months before the shooting.

Bright will not be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.